5000 new drug addiction cases registered at Drug De-addiction Centre

DrYasir Hassan Rather, Professor at IMHANS, who is also heading the Drug De-addiction Centre at SMHS Hospital told Greater Kashmir that Injection drug use is increasing in Kashmir.“With the increase in the number of IDUs in the valley, the burden of blood-borne infections (Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B) has also increased to an alarming level,” he said. Dr Rather said that they are receiving more patients addicted to drugs seeking the treatment and rehabilitation. " Since last year, the district administration has been strictly restricting the supply of drugs and arresting peddlers. This is the reason demand decreases as the cost of Heroin drugs increases from 3k to 6k. People who are addicted to heroin are now seeking the treatment as they find no other option," he said.

He said that the Infections like Hepatitis and HIV are increasing due to IV drugs. " If on a daily basis, we see 100 patients and screen them for Hepatitis approximately 70 patients test positive for it," he added. Doctors said that substance users may resort to criminal activities like drug peddling or petty crimes such as theft due to various reasons, including the need to obtain the drug itself, financing their habit, or due to cognitive impairment that impairs their decision-making abilities.