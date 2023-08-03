50,000 schools, Anganwadi centres, health institutions provided water connections: MHA

Srinagar, Aug 3: The Jammu and Kashmir government has provided functional tap water connection to over 50000 government schools in rural areas, Anganwadi centres and health care institutes under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).
As per the official figures, the J&K government has provided tap water connection to 23,160 rural schools, 24,164 Anganwadi centres and 3324 health institutions under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).
As already reported by Greater Kashmir, 66.18 percent households out of the 18.66 lakh rural households have been covered under JJM and have been provided functional household tap connections till date.
As per the official data, the J&K administration has provided 100 percent household tap connections in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts.
"These include 11 blocks, 367 panchayats, and 903 villages," the official document reads.
As per the official documents presented by the Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Nityanand Rai in the Rajya Sabha, the government has taken up execution of various schemes which were pending for the last many decades.
"Tral Lift Irrigation Scheme started in 1979 at an estimated cost of Rs 6.1 crore. The scheme was revised to Rs 170.50 crore under PMKSY-AIBP, and has been completed with utilisation of irrigation potential of 5122 hectares,” the official document reads.
The minister in his written reply stated that a comprehensive flood management plan of river Jhelum and its tributaries (Phase-I) has been substantially completed.
The cost of the project was Rs. 399.29 crore and was sanctioned under PMDP (Phase-I).
"The completion of the project resulted in an increase in carrying capacity of the river Jhelum from 31,800 cusec to 41,000 cusec at Sangam confluence point," the official document reads.
Similarly, a comprehensive flood management plan of River Jhelum and its tributaries (Phase-II, Part-A) worth Rs 1623.43 crore was taken up for execution during 2022-23.
"The work is in progress, with a target for completion during 2024-25 and to enhance flood carrying capacity of river Jhelum from 41,000 cusecs to 60,000 cusecs," the MoS said.
The minister was replying to the questions raised by the Member Parliament Rajeev Shukla.
He had sought year wise details of the measures taken by the government for the development of J&K.
"A total of 6379 Panchayat Pani Samitis covering all villages have been constituted which are actively participating in implementation of JJM," the minister said.