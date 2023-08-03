50,000 schools, Anganwadi centres, health institutions provided water connections: MHA

As per the official figures, the J&K government has provided tap water connection to 23,160 rural schools, 24,164 Anganwadi centres and 3324 health institutions under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

As already reported by Greater Kashmir, 66.18 percent households out of the 18.66 lakh rural households have been covered under JJM and have been provided functional household tap connections till date.

As per the official data, the J&K administration has provided 100 percent household tap connections in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts.