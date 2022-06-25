51 non-gazetted officers of JKP promoted

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters has issued promotion orders in favour of 51 non-gazetted officers.

The orders were issued in favor of Ministerial, Steno and Telecom cadres of J&K Police to the next rank.

Departmental Promotion Committee meeting was convened under the chairmanship of the Director General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh, at Police Headquarters J&K Srinagar and after a thorough scrutiny of the service records, promotion in respect of these officers has been ordered.