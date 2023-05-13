524 Incharge Assistant Engineers of Jal Shakti Deptt regularised

Srinagar, May 13 : The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday issued orders for regularisation of 524 Incharge Assistant Engineers as Assistant Engineers in their substantive grades.
The Jammu and Kashmir Engineers Association said that the long pending demand of engineers has been fulfilled and this will close the doors for the adhocism in the engineering wing of Jal Shakti Department.
“We are grateful to LG, Manoj Sinah, Sh. R R Bhatnagar, Advisor to LG, Satish Chandra (IAS), Chairman JKPSC, Arun k Mehta (IAS) CS, J&K and at last but not least Shalin Kabra (IAS), Principal Secy, Jal Shakti Department J&K, for their sincere effort in addressing this long pending issue. Most of the promotees have been yearning for this relief for decades. Even some of them have retired from government service,” a statement read.
“We wish to express our special gratitude and gratefulness to Shalin Kabra for taking a personal interest in getting the DPC conducted in the shortest possible time. We also acknowledge and appreciate his role in resolving these issues. Earlier under his able guidance and control, almost 250 i/c AEEs were also regularised.”
“We further request Shalin Kabra to pass all other files such as SE, E. E by taking the same interest. We are hopeful that under his able control and leadership, all pending regularization files will be cleared at the earliest. We further request A. K. Mehta and Shalin Kabra to resolve the issue of pending demand of engineers for the already approved Assured Career Progression (ACP) scheme by issuing the formal SRO which is pending since 2018,” Association said.
