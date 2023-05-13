524 Incharge Assistant Engineers of Jal Shakti Deptt regularised

The Jammu and Kashmir Engineers Association said that the long pending demand of engineers has been fulfilled and this will close the doors for the adhocism in the engineering wing of Jal Shakti Department.

“We are grateful to LG, Manoj Sinah, Sh. R R Bhatnagar, Advisor to LG, Satish Chandra (IAS), Chairman JKPSC, Arun k Mehta (IAS) CS, J&K and at last but not least Shalin Kabra (IAS), Principal Secy, Jal Shakti Department J&K, for their sincere effort in addressing this long pending issue. Most of the promotees have been yearning for this relief for decades. Even some of them have retired from government service,” a statement read.