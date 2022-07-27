53 PMDP projects worth Rs 58,477 Cr being implemented in J&K: Centre

On terrorism front, the J&K government has taken several measures to “protect the citizens which include proactive operations against terrorists, identification and arrest of over ground workers of terrorism.”

This information was provided by the Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today.

He also enumerated “action against members of banned or supporters organizations, intensified night patrolling and checking at Nakas, security arrangements through appropriate deployment, coordination meetings amongst security agencies, high level of alertness maintained by the security forces, legal action in cases of terror funding, etc.” as other steps being taken by the UT government against terrorism and to protect its citizens.