54 booked under PIT-NDPS, Public Safety Act in J&K's Baramulla

Baramulla, Aug 25: As many as fifty-four notorious drug peddlers have been booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT- NDPS Act) and also under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in the Baramulla district, said officials on Friday.

"54 drug smugglers have been booked under the PIT- NDPS Act and PSA in the Baramulla district. These hard-core drug peddlers were operating in Uri, Pattan, Baramulla, Kreeri and Tangmarg sub-divisions," said Jammu and Kashmir police.

Earlier, Baramulla Police attached properties worth 68.65 lakhs of drug smugglers which include two houses, three vehicles & cash to the tune of Rs. 41.72 lakhs in Pattan, Kreeri and Kamalkote.