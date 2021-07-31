55 fall ill after consuming ‘Wazwan’ in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Kupwara, July 31: At least 55 persons fell ill due to suspected food poisoning on Saturday after consuming Wazwan at a marriage party in Mirnag Haihama area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
Locals said that soon after villagers took the feast yesterday at a marriage ceremony, they complained of vomiting, dysentery and fever, prompting some of them to seek treatment at Sub District Hospital Kupwara.
They said that today also more than thirty people complained of same problems following which they were admitted at SDH Kupwara.
“All the guests who had consumed the food and those with whom they shared the mutton at home fell sick," said Mushtaq Ahmad Baba, a local journalist.
Chief Medical Officer Kupwara Mehraj Ud Din Sofi told Greater Kashmir that SDH Kupwara has received fifty five patients who were undergoing treatment at the facility. “All of them are stable as of now,” he said.
He said that people who have consumed the Wazwan complained of vomiting, high fever and dysentery soon after they finished the meals.
"The people have fallen ill due to food poisoning and it will take them few days to recover," he added.
He said that a health team was sent to the area for collection of food samples. He said that the team has been directed to collect water samples also.