55 fall ill after consuming ‘Wazwan’ in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Kupwara, July 31: At least 55 persons fell ill due to suspected food poisoning on Saturday after consuming Wazwan at a marriage party in Mirnag Haihama area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Locals said that soon after villagers took the feast yesterday at a marriage ceremony, they complained of vomiting, dysentery and fever, prompting some of them to seek treatment at Sub District Hospital Kupwara.

They said that today also more than thirty people complained of same problems following which they were admitted at SDH Kupwara.