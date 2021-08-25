55 students selected for coaching

Giving details, Col EmronMusavi, PRO (Defence) Srinagar, in a statement said project “Ladakh Ignited Minds” is a one of its kind project launched by Fire and Fury Corps, offering free residential co-ed coaching for IIT/ JEE and NEET aspirants.

“In its one year coaching curriculum programme, which comprises different modules of coaching, 55 students including 34 girls have been selected on the basis of an entrance exam and interview conducted by National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO),” he said.

The PRO defence added that on April 26, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO) and Indian Army for Project “Ladakh Ignited Minds”.

The Project was inaugurated by RKMathur, the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, yesterday.

“This project highlights Indian Army’s efforts to provide quality education and coaching for competitive exams to the under privileged students of Ladakh. The project aims to ‘Ignitethe Minds’ of the youth of Ladakh by a systematic and scientific system of preparation which will help them take some of the toughest competitive exams in the country. These youth are the future engineers and doctors of Ladakh and the nation and their success will strengthen the bonds between the Indian Army and the people of Ladakh,” the statement said.