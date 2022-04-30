5.8 kgs of heroin recovered

Rajouri, Apr 29: Army on Friday recovered a consignment of smuggled heroin in Lam Line of Control area.
In an official statement, SSP Rajouri Muhammad Aslam said that on Friday, Army's Lam Battalion of Ace of Spades Division noticed some suspicious movement in their area.
" On this, search and sanitisation operation was launched when a black polythene bag containing 06 packets of Heroine like substance weighing 5.8 KGs (approx) was recovered," said SSP.
On this information case FIR No.69/2022 u/s 8/21 NDPS Act stands registered at PS Nowshera, he said.
Further investigation in the matter is going on in PS Nowshera, SSP added.