5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan; tremors felt in Jammu and Kashmir

Kabul, August 5: An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolted Afghanistan on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology reported. The tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir.
It took place at 21:31:48 IST, at a depth of 181 Km. According to NCS, the epicentre of the quake was found at Latitude: 36.38 and Longitude: 70.77, respectively.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.8, Occurred on 05-08-2023, 21:31:48 IST, Lat: 36.38 & Long: 70.77, Depth: 181 Km, Location: Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan," the NCS tweeted.
No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet.