58 passengers airlifted from snow bound Gurez Valley

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad, a special helicopter service was put in service to airlift stranded passengers to and from snowbound Gurez valley with priority to patients and students who have to appear in various exams.

Giving details, an official informed that 29 passengers were airlifted from Bandipora to Dawar in Gurez while 22 passengers were airlifted from Dawar to Bandipora.