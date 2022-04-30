586 cases registered, Rs 13.2 lakh fine imposed during Ramadhan by LMD across JK

Srinagar, Apr 29: In order to protect the interest of consumers during the holy month of Ramadhan, the Legal Metrology Department conducted intensive market checking campaigns across the UT.
During the campaign 586 cases were registered against the erring traders who were found violating various sections of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009.
The violators were found across different business establishment and outlets including LPG dealers, Vegetable, Fruit, mutton and poultry sellers as well.
During the drive, the department realized a fine of Rs 13,00,250 as fine from such traders after they pleaded for compounding of their cases departmentally.
The department also redressed the various complaints which were received against traders indulging in overcharging and pasting inflated MRP stickers on the products.
It is pertinent to mention that Controller Legal Metrology J&K, Majid K A Drabu, had earlier instructed all the officers of the Department to intensify the Market checking inspections during the month of Ramadhan to prevent any unfair trade practices adopted by the unscrupulous traders.
In addition to the urban areas, special market checking campaigns were launched towards the rural belts of Jammu and Kashmir Regions as well and by the order of the Controller LMD, special teams were constituted and sent to inspect areas like Mandi, Mendhar, Bani, Basohli, Chenani, Chhatroo etc, in the Jammu region and Beerwah, Khansahib, Lar, Kangan, Damhal Hanji Pora, Devsar etc in the Kashmir Region.
The department also aims to continue its market checking drives in the coming days on the eve of upcoming festival of Eid.
LMD reiterates that in case of any complaint, the consumers are requested to contact the Department.