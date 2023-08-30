Kashmir
58th Urs of Sufi Saint Lassa Khan Fida (RA) observed at Anantnag
Anantnag, Aug 30: 58th Urs Mubarak of Sufi Saint Lassa Khan Fida (R.A) was observed today at his resting place Achabal Adda Anantnag.
On the occasion, people from across Kashmir visited his Astan (Mausoleum) and paid rich tributes to him.
Artists from District Information Centre Anantnag, JKAACL and local clubs sang his poetry and mesmerised the artists.
It is worth mentioning here that Lassa Khan Fida was a famous sufi saint, Hakeem, Social reformer and well known personality of the early twentieth century.
His famous books include Gul Bakwale, Gulzar e Haqaqat and other sufi poetry.The programme was organised by Lassa Khan Fida (R.A) Foundation in collaboration with District Information Centre Anantnag, JKAACL and Gulshan Badarni Foundation.