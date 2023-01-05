5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 05: An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale jolted several parts of north India including Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
They said the epicenter of the quake, which struck at 7:55 pm IST, was 43, SSS of Jurm in Hindukush region of Afghanistan, said the USGS.
The tremors, they added, were felt in Delhi and other parts of northern India.
The US Geological survey (USGS), which monitors earthquakes, said the quake was felt in India, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Afghanistan.
The National Center for Seismology, in a tweet, said that an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 occurred at 7.55 p.m. (IST) at latitude 36.39 degrees and longitude 70.66 degrees, at a depth of 200 km, at a point 79km south of Afghanistan's Fayzabad town.
This was the second time this week when tremors were felt in the national capital. On January 1, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hit in Haryana's Jhajjar and it also jolted Delhi-NCR at 1.19 a.m. (With IANS inputs)