5th day of Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign | Police organise series of events

Budgam police organised plantation drives at Police Station Budgam, Police Post Soibug, and Humhama. Besides, in a heartfelt gesture, a felicitation ceremony was held at Magam and Narbal Police Stations to honour the memory and sacrifice of martyrs. Apart from these programmes, tiranga rallies were carried out by Police Station Chrar-i-Sharief and Pakherpora.

Kulgam Police today organised Tiranga Rally in which DM Kulgam Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-din Bhat, officials of District Police Kulgam, Civil administration and students of various educational institutions participated. Besides, Police carried out plantation drive in which saplings of different species were planted in and around the Police establishments across the district.