6 booked under PSA, NDPS Act

Srinagar, Jan 18: Police in Bandipora booked six persons under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for their involvement in crimes.
Police said four persons whose activities were prejudicial in the maintenance of peace and order in the area had been booked under provisions of PSA.
They said that two persons were booked under provisions of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act as they were actively involved in this illicit trade and responsible for the menace.