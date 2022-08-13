6 CRPF, 2 policemen injured in road accidents

Srinagar, Aug 13 : Six CRPF personnel and two policemen were injured in two separate road mishaps in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts of central Kashmir on Saturday.

Official sources said that two CRPF vehicles collided with each other in Waskura area, resulting in injuries to six paramilitary personnel. The injured personnel were removed to JVC Srinagar for treatment, where two of them are said to be critical, they said.