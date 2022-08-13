6 CRPF, 2 policemen injured in road accidents

Srinagar, Aug 13 : Six CRPF personnel and two policemen were injured in two separate road mishaps in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts of central Kashmir on Saturday.
Official sources said that two CRPF vehicles collided with each other in Waskura area, resulting in injuries to six paramilitary personnel. The injured personnel were removed to JVC Srinagar for treatment, where two of them are said to be critical, they said.
A police official said that a team was on the site to collect details regarding the accident.
In a separate accident, two policemen were injured in Shalteng area of Srinagar, after a bike-rider on losing control over the two-wheeler hit the cops on a routine check at a naka point.
A police official said that during normal routine checking at a Naka point near Shaletang Police station a two wheeler was asked to stop, however, the rider lost control and ran over the two cops which resulted in injuries to both of them.
The officer said that the injured duo was taken to the hospital for treatment. “One of them was referred to SKIMS Soura for specialised treatment”, the official said.