6-day training programme of  lifelong learning begins at KU’s South Campus

Anantnag, May 23: A six-day training programme under the aegis of Naandi Foundation, a prominent social sector organisation, commenced at South Campus, University of Kashmir, on Tuesday.

The training programme is sponsored by ‘Mahindra Pride Classroom’ and is aimed at empowering and equipping girl students with lifelong learning skills to help them gain decent employment avenues. Fourty girl students from the Institute of Nursing, South Campus, are participating in the programme.