6-day training programme of  lifelong learning begins at KU’s South Campus

Anantnag, May 23: A six-day training programme under the aegis of Naandi Foundation, a prominent social sector organisation, commenced at South Campus, University of Kashmir, on Tuesday.
The training programme is sponsored by ‘Mahindra Pride Classroom’ and is aimed at empowering and equipping girl students with lifelong learning skills to help them gain decent employment avenues. Fourty girl students from the Institute of Nursing, South Campus, are participating in the programme.
The inaugural session was attended by the faculty of the Institute of Nursing, officials and officers of the campus. It was inaugurated by Director, of South Campus, Prof Mukhtar Ahmad Khanday.
Highlighting the need to empower girls with the necessary skills required to earn decent livelihoods, Prof Khanday thanked the ‘Mahindra Pride Classroom’ for their collaboration and sponsoring the training programme.
Jahanger-ul-Gani, Trainer at ‘’Mahindra Pride Classroom’ will conduct the training and impart lectures on skill and employment-related education.
Earlier, the In-charge Vice-Principal, Institute of Nursing, Nighat Parveen, presented a welcome address and also gave a detailed account of the training programme. Subana Azmeen, Tutor, Institute of Nursing presented a formal vote of thanks.