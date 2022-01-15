6 doctors among 19 health workers test positive in Sopore Medical Block

“The decision has been taken after several health workers besides some staff members of the operation theatre tested positive. The decision to stop elective surgeries is temporary and will remain in place till the staff members test negative for the virus,” said an official at SDH Sopore.

Meanwhile, the administration’s decision to conduct the RAT test for each visitor to the hospital is showing satisfactory results on the ground. In one of the Sub District Hospitals in Baramulla district, around 600 RAT tests of visitors were conducted on Saturday out of which around 50 tested positive for the virus.