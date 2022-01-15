6 doctors among 19 health workers test positive in Sopore Medical Block

Baramulla, Jan 15: At least 19 health workers including six doctors of Sopore Medical Block tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.
Among the positive health workers include four operation theatre employees also.
Following the development, the authorities at Sub District Hospital Sopore decided to put elective surgeries on hold temporarily. However, the emergency services would operate as usual.
“The decision has been taken after several health workers besides some staff members of the operation theatre tested positive. The decision to stop elective surgeries is temporary and will remain in place till the staff members test negative for the virus,” said an official at SDH Sopore.
Meanwhile, the administration’s decision to conduct the RAT test for each visitor to the hospital is showing satisfactory results on the ground. In one of the Sub District Hospitals in Baramulla district, around 600 RAT tests of visitors were conducted on Saturday out of which around 50 tested positive for the virus.
“The RAT test of all the visitors to the hospital will relieve health workers of stress. The pre-RAT test will ensure that a visitor to the hospital is not affected by the virus which in turn will ensure the safety of health workers,” said a health official.