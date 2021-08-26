6 doctors found absent from duty at SDH Sopore

An official of the Baramulla district administration said that action would be initiated against those government employees who are found absent from their duties.

He said that following a complaint that some doctors at the hospital were absent and patients visiting the hospital were facing immense hardships, TehsildarSoporeManzoor Ahmad made a surprise visit to the hospital on Wednesday on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Baramulla.

“During the visit, six doctors were found absent. The list of the absentee doctors produced by the Block Medical Officer along with the attendance sheet has been forwarded to Deputy Commissioner Baramulla for further action,” he said.