‘6 drug peddlers arrested in separate incidents in Kashmir’

A police party of PS Tarzoo at a checkpoint established at Wagub Crossing intercepted a car bearing registration number JK02CR-6104 with three persons onboard. They have been identified as Zahoor Ahmad Malik resident of WadiporaHandwara, Towseef Ahmad Lone resident of Sidhra Jammu and Kamran Mushtaq Lone, resident of Maloora HMT Srinagar. During search, 6.7 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and vehicle used in commission of crime was also seized.

Meanwhile in Shopian, a police party of PS Keller arrested a drug peddler identified as MohdAsif Mir resident of Hergamalongwith 480 grams of charas powder from his possession. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody.