‘6 drug peddlers arrested in separate incidents in Kashmir’

Srinagar, Mar 4: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested 6 drug peddlers in various incidents in Kashmir and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
A police party of PS Tarzoo at a checkpoint established at Wagub Crossing intercepted a car bearing registration number JK02CR-6104 with three persons onboard. They have been identified as Zahoor Ahmad Malik resident of WadiporaHandwara, Towseef Ahmad Lone resident of Sidhra Jammu and Kamran Mushtaq Lone, resident of Maloora HMT Srinagar. During search, 6.7 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and vehicle used in commission of crime was also seized.
Meanwhile in Shopian, a police party of PS Keller arrested a drug peddler identified as MohdAsif Mir resident of Hergamalongwith 480 grams of charas powder from his possession. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
Similarly in Kulgam, a police party of PS Yaripora at a checkpoint established at Humshalibugh arrested a drug peddler identified as Muzaffar Ahmad Nengroo resident of Badroo. During search, 2.5 kgs of Ganja and 270 grams of charaswas recovered from his possession.
In another checkpoint established at Kanjikulla Crossing, a police party arrested a drug peddler identified as Yawer Ahmad Ganie resident of Tengjan. During search, 2 kgs of Ganja and 100 grams of charaswas recovered from his possession.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.