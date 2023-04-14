6 drug peddlers arrested in separate incidents in Kashmir

Srinagar, Apr 14: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested 6 drug peddlers in Baramulla, Kulgam and Awantipora and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
A Police party under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg Imtiyaz Ahmad assisted by Incharge Police Post Babareshi during routine patrolling at Shranz Crossing Tangmarg arrested a drug peddler namely Mohd Ashraf Malla resident of Dodbugh. During the search, 50 grams of contraband charas and a cash amount of ₹27300/ (believed to be proceeds of narcotic crime) were recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
Meanwhile, a Police party led by Incharge Police Post Palhallan under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Mohd Nawaz at a checkpoint established at Hamrey Pattan arrested a drug peddler namely Mohd Yaqoob Dar resident of Renji Pattan. During the search, 96 Tablets of SpasmoProxyvon Plus and 10 syrups of Codeine Phosphate were recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
Similarly, a police party under the supervision of SDPO Uri Shokat Ali assisted by DySP Prob. Kubra Nazir, SHO Police Station Boniyar at a checkpoint established near Ijara Crossing Bridge Boniyar intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During the search, 90 grams of Charas, 800 grams of dry cannabis leaves and a cash amount of ₹41355/- (believed to be proceeds of narcotics crime) were recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Mohd Amin Sheikh resident of Ijara Boniyar. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
Moreover, a police party led by Incharge Police Post Delina under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla Sajjad Bukhari at a checkpoint established at Rawathpora Delina intercepted a vehicle (Swift) bearing registration number HP40D-3856. During the search, 10 grams of Brown Sugar were recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Zahid Hussain Wani resident of Hardushiva Sopore. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody. The vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.
In Kulgam, a special police team led by the Incharge Police Post Mirbazar under the supervision of SSP Kulgam at a checkpoint established near Zadoora Crossing on NHW-44 intercepted a suspicious person carrying a bag. During the search, 6 sticks of charas-like substance weighing around 100 grams were recovered from the bag from his possession. He has been identified as Safeer Ahmad Dar resident of Nowpora. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
In Awantipora, a Police Party of Police Station Pampore headed by SHO PS Pampore under the supervision of SDPO Pampore Imtiyaz Ahmad arrested one drug peddler at Tulbagh Pampore. During the search, 1Kg 100 grams of cannabis powder (charas Powder) was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Basir Manzoor Akhoon resident of Tulbagh Pampore. He has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered at respective police stations and further investigation has been initiated.
“People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” police said.