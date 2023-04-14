6 drug peddlers arrested in separate incidents in Kashmir

A Police party under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg Imtiyaz Ahmad assisted by Incharge Police Post Babareshi during routine patrolling at Shranz Crossing Tangmarg arrested a drug peddler namely Mohd Ashraf Malla resident of Dodbugh. During the search, 50 grams of contraband charas and a cash amount of ₹27300/ (believed to be proceeds of narcotic crime) were recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.

Meanwhile, a Police party led by Incharge Police Post Palhallan under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Mohd Nawaz at a checkpoint established at Hamrey Pattan arrested a drug peddler namely Mohd Yaqoob Dar resident of Renji Pattan. During the search, 96 Tablets of SpasmoProxyvon Plus and 10 syrups of Codeine Phosphate were recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.