6 fresh COVID positive cases in Kashmir

Moreover, eight more COVID-19 patients from Kashmir division have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals. The Bulletin also informs that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of confirmed cases remains 51 across J&K.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 11,143doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 22381484.