6 gamblers arrested in Kulgam | Stake money seized

Acting on specific information about gambling activities at a public place at Akhran, a police party headed by IC PP Mirbazar raided the gambling site and arrested 6 gamblers on the spot. They have been identified as Mohd Younis Machoo resident of Akhran, Mohd Ishaq Shan resident of Akhran, Lateef Ahmad Sofi resident of Wanpoh, Altaf Ahmad Dar son resident of Battachloo Kulgam, Mushtaq Ahmad Wani resident of Monghal Furrah and Ajaz Ahmad Shan Shan resident of Nowpora.

Officers have seized stake money of ₹10,000/-, 6 mobile phones and playing cards from their possession. They have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Qazigund and investigation has been initiated.