6 gamblers arrested in Pulwama

Acting on specific information regarding gambling activities at a public place in Loswani, a police party of Police Post Newa raided the specific spot and arrested the 6 gamblers. They have been identified as Khurshed Ahmad Shah resident of Loswani, Rameez Ahmad Dar resident of Ashmander, Shakeel Ahmad Dar resident of Manghoma, Mohd Yousuf Ganie resident of Newa, Fayaz Ah Sheikh resident of Karimabad and Mushtaq Ah Magray resident of Wahibugh.