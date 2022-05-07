6 Gujjar organisations thank PM Modi for grant of political reservation to STs

Srinagar, May 7 : Six main organisations of Gujjars and Bakerwals on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for grant of political reservation to Scheduled Tribes (STs) of Jammu and Kashmir
They also welcomed the ‘Delimitation Commission’s final notification reserving nine seats for Scheduled Tribes in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly .
In a joint statement Gurjardesh Charitable Trust Jammu, Tribal Research & Cultural Foundation Jammu, Akhil Bhartiya Gurjar Mahasaba Jammu , Jammu and Kashmir Gujjar Bakerwal Joint Forum ,Reasi , Gujjar Bakarwal Ithad Council ,Rajouri and Sarimastaan Tribal Gurjar Welfare Foundation Poonch stated that reservation of nine seats including six in Jammu and three in Kashmir Division for tribals (STs) in J-K Assembly is a step that will prove historic towards empowerment of tribal communities .
They said though the Gujjars and Bakerwals were declared ST in 1991 but it took 31years of wait for the tribes to get political reservation is granted in 2022 which is a part of their legitimate rights as STs.
The statement reads the political reservation granted to ST will empower Gujjars and Bakerwals are a major tribal group in Jammu Kashmir ethnically, socially and Educationally . It will provide a sense pride among the tribes.
The statement further reads we the Gujjars and Bakerwals heartily welcome the gazette notification issued today reserving J&K Assembly seats of Rajouri, Budhal, Thanamandi, Surankote Mendhar, Gulabghar, Kangan, Gurez and Kokernag for Tribal communities.
The Delimitation Commission has reserved nine ACs for STs for the first time as the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir State did not provide for reservation of seats for the Scheduled Tribes in the Legislative Assembly . The commission has granted the reservation under Constitution of India Article 330 and Article 332 in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and was worked out on the basis of 2011 Census.