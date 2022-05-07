6 Gujjar organisations thank PM Modi for grant of political reservation to STs

They also welcomed the ‘Delimitation Commission’s final notification reserving nine seats for Scheduled Tribes in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly .

In a joint statement Gurjardesh Charitable Trust Jammu, Tribal Research & Cultural Foundation Jammu, Akhil Bhartiya Gurjar Mahasaba Jammu , Jammu and Kashmir Gujjar Bakerwal Joint Forum ,Reasi , Gujjar Bakarwal Ithad Council ,Rajouri and Sarimastaan Tribal Gurjar Welfare Foundation Poonch stated that reservation of nine seats including six in Jammu and three in Kashmir Division for tribals (STs) in J-K Assembly is a step that will prove historic towards empowerment of tribal communities .