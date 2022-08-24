6 houses gutted in Sopore

Reports added that firefighters, locals and Police extinguished the fire.

An official said that two houses were gutted completely while four houses partially. He said the cause of fire is said to be short-circuit. The actual loss sustained during the inferno was yet to be assessed.

He identified the families’ heads whose properties were damaged in this mishap as Ghulam Nabi Ahangar, Ghulam Mohammad Ahangar, Aijaz Ahmad Ahangar, Muhammad Younis Najar, Ghulam Rasool Najar, Javid Ahmad Ahangar, Nissar Ahmad Ahangar, Abdul Aziz Gilkar, Mohammad Akbar Gilkar and Muhammad Ramzan Sofi.