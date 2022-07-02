6 injured in Ganderbal accident

Ganderbal: At least six persons were injured in an accident that occurred in Haknar Gund area of Ganderbal on Saturday, Police said.

It said that the accident occurred when two vehicles collided head on, resulting in injuries to six persons.

The injured have been identified as Aman Singh and Dileep Kumar, both residents of Delhi, Shalinder Yadav and Raju Kumar, both residents of Uttar Pradesh, Khursheed Ahmad Dar of Uri and driver Abdul Rasheed Dar of Karan Nagar, Srinagar.