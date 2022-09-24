6 injured in rabid dog attacks

Pulwama, Sep 23: At least six persons including three non locals suffered injuries in an attack by a rabid dog in Tral area of Pulwama district.
According to locals a rabid dog appeared near Dadsara village and attacked and injured five persons. The injured persons were identified as Haziq Manzoor Rather, Gulam Mohiuddin Bhat, residents of Dadsara Tral, Mukesh, Gopi and Rahul.
The dog later attacked a woman at Chandrigam village. She received injury on leg. The injured were taken to hospital for anti rabies vaccination. According an official the person the injured were vaccinated.