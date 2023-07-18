6 injured in wolf attack at Sallar

Anantnag, July, 18: At least a dozen people were injured when a wild wolf went on a rampage in Sallar village of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday late evening.
An official said a wolf known as 'Kher Seh' in local parlance appeared in the Salar village of Duchnipora and attacked the people who were out.
“All the injured were shifted to local hospital and later to GMC Anantnag for further treatment,” he said.
Those injured had been bitten by the animal but were all expected to make a full recovery.
The animals do not usually attack human beings unless provoked.
The handout issued by Wildlife Warden South Kashmir division Bijbehara confirmed the same.
“The wild animal might have turned furious after being chased by some villagers,” it said.
The official said different teams from wild animal conflict control rooms in district Anantnag had been deputed in the area for search and combing operations and for trapping, tranquilizing.
“The animal would then be trans-located from the area so that human-lives and their assets are protected against the wrath of problematic Indian wolves,” he said.
The official appealed to the public to cooperate with the Wildlife Protection Department.
Human-animal conflict is on the rise in India due to rampant deforestation and encroachment into animal’s habitats.