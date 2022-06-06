6-member SIT to probe temple vandalism in Bhaderwah; FIR lodged

Appealing to the people to maintain peace and law and order, he said one of the police teams has reached the site and found all the main idols at the temple intact.

Another police officer said an FIR has been registered at the Bhaderwah police station for a thorough probe.

He said additional deployment has been made in sensitive areas as a precautionary measure in view of the protests in parts of the district, including Bhaderwah and Gandoh.

"There is some damage to the main door and an attempt was also made to break the donation box, while the robes of one of the deities was found on ground," the officer said, asking not to be named.

Shopkeepers observed a complete shutdown earlier in the day in response to a strike call given by Virendra Razdan, president of Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha in Bhaderwah.