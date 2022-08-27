6 people at Sidhra had committed suicide: SSP

Jammu, Aug 27: SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli Saturday said that six people whose bodies were recovered from two houses at Sidhra in Jammu had committed suicide as they were deeply depressed with litigations, land disputes and health related issues.
The police have booked deceased Noor ul Habib in abetment to suicide case whereas a plumber namely Vijay Kumar has been detained as he with two others had dug a pit to bury two bodies. Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which was constituted to work out the case recovered most of cash out of Rs 2.5 lakhs paid to the plumber and his two associates who had dug a pit to bury two bodies.
Addressing a press conference here, Chandan Kohli said that “On August 16, Police Post Sidhra received a call at around 10 PM from Shahzada, resident of Srinagar, sister of deceased namely Noor – ul – Habib who had requested the police to visit her brother’s house to see if everything was fine as he was not responding to her repeated calls.”
Following the call, SSP Jammu said that “A police team went to Tawi Vihar’s lane number 32 and found that the house was locked from inside while foul smell was emanating out from the house due to which the police team became suspicious.”
“Our team broke open the locks of the house and recovered four bodies i.e., the first body of Noor-ul-Habib of Srinagar, Sakeena Begam of Doda, her grandson Sajjad Ali, and her daughter Rubina Bano were found,” he said.
Meanwhile, the police team also went to the house of Sakeena Begum at lane number 33 in Sidhra. However, this house was also bolted from inside. “The police had to break open the doors of the house. Police found two bodies i.e., Zaffar Saleem (son of Sakeena, a specially abled child) and Sakeena’s daughter Naseema, residents of Doda,” he said quoting the investigation. He said that “They had recovered a total of six bodies which were shifted to the Government Medical College, Jammu for autopsy. The postmortem was conducted in presence of a magistrate, board of doctors and it was video graphed.”
He said, “Viscera samples of the six deceased persons were sent to FSL for chemical examination and postmortem reports are still awaited whereas further investigation in the case is in progress.”
In view of the seriousness of the case, he said that they constituted a Special Investigation Team headed by SP Rural Jammu, Sanjay Sharma, SDPO Nagrota, SHO Nagrota, and Incharge Police Post Sidhra.