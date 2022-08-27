6 people at Sidhra had committed suicide: SSP

The police have booked deceased Noor ul Habib in abetment to suicide case whereas a plumber namely Vijay Kumar has been detained as he with two others had dug a pit to bury two bodies. Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which was constituted to work out the case recovered most of cash out of Rs 2.5 lakhs paid to the plumber and his two associates who had dug a pit to bury two bodies.

Addressing a press conference here, Chandan Kohli said that “On August 16, Police Post Sidhra received a call at around 10 PM from Shahzada, resident of Srinagar, sister of deceased namely Noor – ul – Habib who had requested the police to visit her brother’s house to see if everything was fine as he was not responding to her repeated calls.”