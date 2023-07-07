6 persons arrested for illegal transportation of minerals in Budgam

A police party of Police Post Soibugh at a checkpoint established at Soibugh Chowk intercepted 5 vehicles (tippers) bearing registration numbers JK01P-8145, JK04B-0876, JK02AC-6616, JK04E-9658 and JK04E-8398 carrying illegally extracted minerals. Consequently, all the vehicles have been seized and 5 drivers and 1 conductor have been arrested.

They have been identified as Younis Ahmad Dar resident of Nasrullahpora, Mehraj Ahmad Beigh resident of Qadipora and Muzaffar Ahmed Mir resident of Nasrullahpora, Shahid Rahman Bhat resident of Hakermullah, Waseem Ahmad Ganaie resident of Chattabugh Budgam and Ishfaq Ahmad Malik resident of Soibugh Budgam.