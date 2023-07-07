6 persons arrested for illegal transportation of minerals in Budgam

Budgam, July 7: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have arrested 6 persons and seized 5 vehicles in Budgam.
A police party of Police Post Soibugh at a checkpoint established at Soibugh Chowk intercepted 5 vehicles (tippers) bearing registration numbers JK01P-8145, JK04B-0876, JK02AC-6616, JK04E-9658 and JK04E-8398 carrying illegally extracted minerals. Consequently, all the vehicles have been seized and 5 drivers and 1 conductor have been arrested.
They have been identified as Younis Ahmad Dar resident of Nasrullahpora, Mehraj Ahmad Beigh resident of Qadipora and Muzaffar Ahmed Mir resident of Nasrullahpora, Shahid Rahman Bhat resident of Hakermullah, Waseem Ahmad Ganaie resident of Chattabugh Budgam and Ishfaq Ahmad Malik resident of Soibugh Budgam.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 184/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Budgam and investigation has been taken up. "Persons found indulging in illegal extraction activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units," police said.