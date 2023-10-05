6 students of GDC Bandipora selected for College on Wheels Programme

This program aims to provide sponsored educational journeys to various cities of the country to the selected female students of the degree colleges of the Union Territory of J&K.

Principal GDC Bandipora, Dr Masood Malik informed that the selection process for the program was highly rigorous and competitive as the seats were limited where all the female students of the colleges of the UT J&K competed. He said that the students were selected on the basis of project proposals to be submitted by them on the themes set by the organisers.

The Principal informed that 6 students from the college applied for the event and fortunately their hard work paid and all the 6 were selected.