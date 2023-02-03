6 terrorist associates arrested in Kulgam: Police

Srinagar, Feb 3: Police along with Army (9RR) have arrested six terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM in Kulgam and recovered incriminating materials including huge cache of arms and ammunition, a police press note said.
The press note added that on the basis of specific information regarding carrying out of subversive activities in Mirhama and Damhal Hanjipora areas of district Kulgam, 06 terrorist associates were arrested in a joint operation by Kulgam police & Army (9RR). They have been identified as Shahid Ahmad Padder @Jeela son of Ghulam Ahmad Padder, Ubaid Ahmad Itoo son of Mushtaq Ahmad Itoo, Aabid Mushtaq @Raju son of Mushtaq Ahmad Naik, residents of Mirhama, Danish Ahmad Dar son of Azad Ahmad Dar resident of DH Pora, Nawaz Ahmad Ganie son of Mohd Abdullah Ganie resident of Dangerpora and Kifayat Ahmad Lone @Rinku son of Mohd Maqbool Lone resident of Mohammadpora.
On their instance, huge cache of arms and ammunition including a Pistol, a Pistol Magazine, 18 Pistol rounds, a Hand Grenade, four UBGL Shells, two Motor Shells, 30 AK-47 rounds, 446 M4 rounds, eight M4 Magazines, an AK-47 Magazine, an Insas Magazine, a Wireless Set, four Walky Talky and other incriminating materials have been recovered.
“During preliminary investigation, it surfaced that the arrested terrorist associates were linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM and were in touch with terror handlers across border via various social media platforms. The arrested accused persons were hell bent to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in district Kulgam by way of grenade attacks, intimidating innocent civilians, standoff fire attacks on PRI members, minority communities etc,” the press note said.
In this connection, a case FIR No. 01/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station DH Pora, Kulgam. Further investigation into the case is in progress to expose the broader conspiracy.