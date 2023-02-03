6 terrorist associates arrested in Kulgam: Police

On their instance, huge cache of arms and ammunition including a Pistol, a Pistol Magazine, 18 Pistol rounds, a Hand Grenade, four UBGL Shells, two Motor Shells, 30 AK-47 rounds, 446 M4 rounds, eight M4 Magazines, an AK-47 Magazine, an Insas Magazine, a Wireless Set, four Walky Talky and other incriminating materials have been recovered.

“During preliminary investigation, it surfaced that the arrested terrorist associates were linked with proscribed terror outfit JeM and were in touch with terror handlers across border via various social media platforms. The arrested accused persons were hell bent to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in district Kulgam by way of grenade attacks, intimidating innocent civilians, standoff fire attacks on PRI members, minority communities etc,” the press note said.