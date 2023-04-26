6 vehicles seized for illegal extraction, transportation of minerals in Baramulla

A police party under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla Sajjad Bukhari assisted by SHO PS Sheeri arrested 4 persons and seized 4 vehicles (tractors) involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Mundri Nallah Fatehgarh. They have been identified as Muzamil Ahmad Bhat resident of Zogiyar, Mudasir Rasheed Dar resident of Heewan, Firdous Ahmad Malla resident of Sheeri and Tajamul Bashir Malla resident of Sheeri.

Similarly, a police party led by In-charge Police Post Delina arrested 2 persons and seized 2 vehicles (1 tipper and 1 tractor) involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Juhama Baramulla. They have been identified as Nisar Ahmad Bhat resident of Delina and Ab Majeed Lone resident of Kachwa Muqam Chandoosa.