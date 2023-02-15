6-week development course on Python concludes at KU’s CIIE

Srinagar, Feb 15: A six-week development course on Python concluded at the University of Kashmir. The course was organised by Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE) at KU’s Institute of Technology, Zakura Campus, to acquaint the students with in-demand skills, including Python.
On successful completion of the programme, the CIIE (Institution’s Innovation Council) felicitated the 24 student trainees. Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir chaired the felicitation ceremony in presence of Director DIQA Prof Manzoor Ahmad Shah and Director IOT Zakura Prof Gowhar Bashir Vakil, who is also Chairman CIIE.