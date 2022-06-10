6 years on, Chanapora PHC’s upgradation stuck in red tape

The residents of Chanapora area and its vicinities have decried the apathy of the Government towards improving the healthcare delivery in the area. While lodging their protest against the failure to upgrade the PHC Chanapora despite sanction on papers, a delegation told Greater Kashmir that the hospital has just two doctors. “If one visits the hospital after 4 pm, it is deserted as no patients are being admitted there and no doctors are available,” Abdul Hameed, a member of the delegation said.

A resident of the area said that the hospital does not even have a surgeon or any other specialist. “For the past two years, the Government used the hospital as a COVID19 facility for district Budgam. They even told us that the hospital would be upgraded once the pandemic is over and all the facilities and services that are expected to function at the SDH level would be made available for the residents. “These include gynaecology, surgery, pediatrics and physician,” he said adding that these were pressing needs of the population in the area and for people in Budgam district as well. “Yet, nothing seems to be happening in this direction,” he said.