6 years on, Handwara court complex incomplete

Kupwara, Mar 11: The inordinate delay in the completion of the Handwara court complex has left the lawyers in Handwara aggrieved.
The lawyers said that the construction of the multi-storey building was taken up by the Police Housing Corporation in the year 2015 but after the passage of 6 years, it still awaits completion, putting lawyers and people to a lot of inconvenience.
“The then dispensation had approved Rs 7 crore for the construction of Additional and Session Judge’s Court Complex Handwara of which Rs 1 crore was provided to the Revenue Department for the acquisition of land and the remaining amount was supposed to be spent on construction of the building,” Bar President Handwara, Advocate Abdul Rasheed Lone told Greater Kashmir.
“We have been told by the concerned executing agency that Rs 6 six crore was spent on the construction of the building which was still incomplete. Besides the interior work including electric fitting and sanitary fitting, the building happens is without doors, windows, and a roof,” he said.
Lone said that the issue was brought to the notice of the concerned department several times besides a representation was also given to the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court but nothing materialised in this regard.
The junior lawyers practising at the Handwara court said that they were suffering due to the lack of cabins.
“We don’t even have a place to sit in the court. We are forced to attend to our clients on the premises,” said a young lawyer.
Meanwhile, people of the area demanded early completion of the building so that people and lawyers do not suffer.
The lawyers have sought immediate intervention of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for the release of funds to complete the building.