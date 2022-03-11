6 years on, Handwara court complex incomplete

The lawyers said that the construction of the multi-storey building was taken up by the Police Housing Corporation in the year 2015 but after the passage of 6 years, it still awaits completion, putting lawyers and people to a lot of inconvenience.

“The then dispensation had approved Rs 7 crore for the construction of Additional and Session Judge’s Court Complex Handwara of which Rs 1 crore was provided to the Revenue Department for the acquisition of land and the remaining amount was supposed to be spent on construction of the building,” Bar President Handwara, Advocate Abdul Rasheed Lone told Greater Kashmir.