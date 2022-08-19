60 students join annual IIPA debate at KU; VC chairs valedictory session

More than 60 students from the University departments and degree colleges of Kashmir spoke for and against the motion on the topic, "Keyboard learning is not an alternative to formal education".

The debate was organised jointly by KU's Department of Students' Welfare and J&K Regional Branch of the IIPA.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan presided over the valedictory-cum-prize distribution ceremony of the event as chief guest.

In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer said debating not only enables the debaters to evolve as better communicators, it also helps them to foster critical-thinking which is vital for their overall personality development.