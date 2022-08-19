60 students join annual IIPA debate at KU; VC chairs valedictory session

Srinagar, Aug 19: The annual debate of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) held at the University of Kashmir saw an overwhelming participation of students.
More than 60 students from the University departments and degree colleges of Kashmir spoke for and against the motion on the topic, "Keyboard learning is not an alternative to formal education".
The debate was organised jointly by KU's Department of Students' Welfare and J&K Regional Branch of the IIPA.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan presided over the valedictory-cum-prize distribution ceremony of the event as chief guest.
In her presidential address, Prof Nilofer said debating not only enables the debaters to evolve as better communicators, it also helps them to foster critical-thinking which is vital for their overall personality development.
"We want our students to be ready to meet the further requirements of the ever-competitive world of academia. Their participation in extracurricular activities like these will go a long way in helping us realising this goal," the VC said, complimenting DSW, under the leadership of Prof Aneesa Shafi, for organising student activities regularly.
Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir, who earlier inaugurated the debate, said the University administration is fully committed to do best in the area of student welfare and provide all necessary facilities and infrastructure to students within and outside the classrooms.
Dr G N Qasba, Vice Chairman IIPA J&K Regional Branch and Mr A M Watali, former Vice Chairman IIPA J&K Regional Branch also spoke on the occasion and thanked the University authorities for their support to the IIPA debates.
Later, the Vice-Chancellor distributed prizes among the position-holders and consolation prize winners.
Mehak Fayaz from KU's English Department bagged the first prize while Saira Jabeen and Numaira (both from SKUAST-K) bagged the second and third prizes respectively. Fahad Fayaz from Amar Singh College and Mehvish Manzoor from School of Law KU bagged the first and second consolation prize respectively. SKUAST-K emerged overall winners of the IIPA Cup.
Mr Ajaz ul Haque, Dr Mufti Mudasir and Mr Bashir Ahmad adjudged the debaters.
Cultural Officer KU Shahid Ali Khan conducted proceedings of the programme.