60% teaching posts lying vacant in Central University of Kashmir, reveals RTI reply

The RTI reply confirms that over 61 percent posts of teaching staff are lying vacant in the university as presently 119 posts of teachers are lying vacant in the CUK.

While giving detail about the non-teaching staff in CUK, the reply states that sanctioned strength of non-teaching positions in the university is 114, out of which 31 posts are lying vacant and as on date posted strength of non-teaching staff is 83.

While replying to the query of information seeker Raman Sharma about the steps being taken by the university to fill the vacant posts, the PIOs reply states that vacant positions of both teaching and non-teaching are put to advertisement.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in an RTI reply by the Central University of Jammu it has been revealed that almost 40 percent teaching posts are lying vacant there in CUJ. The RTI activist Sharma also informed that a similar RTI application to know about the status of staff strength has also been submitted with the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar and their reply is awaited.