‘60 youth with psychological issues successfully treated’

The Incharge of SUKOON centre, Tahir Ahmad Magrey on Friday informed that more than 400 calls were received in last month during which callers held telephonic conversation with the counselors to receive remedial assistance. Out of those individuals, more than 60 callers have been perfectly treated till date who recuperated from various issues including depression, negative thoughts, trauma etc while substance victims were also helped to quit the abuse and were rehabilitated, he added.