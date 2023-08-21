61 Bn CRPF organises medical camp in Srinagar

This is a noble project of ministry of home affairs, Government of India. The programme has become a great success due to active participation of Dr. R.C. Bishariya, DIG, Medical. Group Centre, Srinagar, Dr. Masood-UI-Rashid, 61 Bn, Dr. Tufail Anjum Reshi, 79 Bn and Dr. K.Yamini Chelvi, SMO -117 Bn Sudhanshu Sekhar, Commandant-61 Bn on the occasion said that unit will undertake this type of people-friendly activities under CAP in future also. Rinki Kumari, Deputy Comdt., Virat Kumar Singh, Deputy Comdt., Vikram Kumar Meena, Asstt. Comdt. of 61 Bn and Ajit kumar Ram, Asstt. Comdt. were also present during the function Through this programme nearly 223 locals were benefited, said Commandant-61 Bn, CRPF.