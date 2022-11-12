63 NDPS cases registered, 90 arrests made in Bandipora in 2-yrs to curb drug menace

These cartels in police records are known as Mandela and Yousef. "There were few cartels active from 24-25 years which were never exposed," a senior ranking police official in the district told Greater Kashmir. "Mandela...Khurshid, Yousuf...Ilyas being the kingpins, even they had roped in women to peddle the drugs", the officer said.

The officer said that the " district is facing the problem of drug peddling from Srinagar and Sopore." He said another concern was that of consumption and that they were keeping an eye on "dark areas".