63 NDPS cases registered, 90 arrests made in Bandipora in 2-yrs to curb drug menace

Bandipora, Nov 12: The police have busted two infamous drug cartels operating for over 24 years in north Kashmir's Bandipora and have registered 63 NDPS cases while making 90 arrests in around two years to wipe out the menace of drugs.
These cartels in police records are known as Mandela and Yousef. "There were few cartels active from 24-25 years which were never exposed," a senior ranking police official in the district told Greater Kashmir. "Mandela...Khurshid, Yousuf...Ilyas being the kingpins, even they had roped in women to peddle the drugs", the officer said.
The officer said that the " district is facing the problem of drug peddling from Srinagar and Sopore." He said another concern was that of consumption and that they were keeping an eye on "dark areas".
Dysp Headquarters, Shafaat Mohammad, who took charge in March, said that the drug peddlers have gone high-tech. Much of the drugs come from the South belt of Kashmir via Hajin and Sumbal.
Shafaat said they have leads that the peddlers are targeting a good number of private schools where they target economically well-off students and lure them to drugs.
The officer said the overall public support was against the peddlers but "few would succumb for timely and petty gains".
Giving details officials said that in 2021, 36 cases have been registered under NDPS with 45 arrests also being made. As many as 35 people have been charged while 1 remains under investigation.
Till 2022 October end, 27 cases under NDPS have been registered with 45 arrests being made . As many as 14 have been charged and 13 are under investigation.
Moreover, two 'notorious women' drug peddlers have been arrested and 3 detained under Public Safety Act (PSA), under (PIT NDPS) Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988.