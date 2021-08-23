64% population of 18-44 years vaccinated in Ganderbal district

The DC said this during a routine press briefing to present an overall situation of the Covid-19 in the district, besides the Covid containment and mitigation measures employed so far in the district.

While giving details, the DC said that during last week active positive cases were 47 which have now increased to 52 and most increase in cases has been witnessed in Kangan block.

The DC said that in last week Ashura and the ceremonial of Annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra concluded peacefully and complimented the people for observing Covid Appropriate Behavior and other SOPs while celebrating Ashura.

Regarding weekend restrictions in Sonamarg and Manasbal tourist destinations, the DC said that restrictions shall remain in place for both the destinations in this week also and urged the general public to comply with these restrictions as they are put in place for their safety.

While giving details regarding the ongoing vaccination campaign, the DC said that the Health Department has identified such villages where people hesitate from vaccination and are continuously making people aware and clearing doubts about the Vaccination.

She sought cooperation from the general public with health teams and urged them to get vaccinated which are for saving their lives and protecting society from deadly viruses. She further added that district Ganderbal would be better prepared in tackling the 3rd wave of Covid if maximum people are vaccinated.