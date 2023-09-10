640 dengue cases reported in J&K since January

The data reveals that the Kashmir division has relatively lower numbers, with only 34 positive cases, while the majority of cases have emerged from the Jammu region.

The district of Jammu stands out as the epicentre of the outbreak, reporting a staggering 462 cases, indicating the urgent need for intervention in the area.

Other districts affected by dengue include Kathua with 65 cases and Samba with 54 cases. Udhampur, Rajouri, Reasi, and Poonch have also reported cases, with varying numbers.

Out of the 207 dengue patients admitted to hospitals, 146 have been successfully discharged after receiving treatment, while 56 patients continue to undergo medical care. This highlights the importance of prompt medical attention and care for those affected.