640 dengue cases reported in J&K since January

Srinagar, Sep 10: Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a significant rise in dengue cases, with a total of 640 cases reported since January 2023.
The data reveals that the Kashmir division has relatively lower numbers, with only 34 positive cases, while the majority of cases have emerged from the Jammu region.
The district of Jammu stands out as the epicentre of the outbreak, reporting a staggering 462 cases, indicating the urgent need for intervention in the area.
Other districts affected by dengue include Kathua with 65 cases and Samba with 54 cases. Udhampur, Rajouri, Reasi, and Poonch have also reported cases, with varying numbers.
Out of the 207 dengue patients admitted to hospitals, 146 have been successfully discharged after receiving treatment, while 56 patients continue to undergo medical care. This highlights the importance of prompt medical attention and care for those affected.
Dr Sameena, State Surveillance Officer, Kashmir told Greater Kashmir that there has been a total of 34 confirmed cases of dengue in the Kashmir division, and all of these cases are linked to individuals with a travel history.
She said that the situation in the Jammu division is more alarming, with a higher number of dengue cases compared to the Kashmir division.
“All these dengue cases are being treated at different tertiary hospitals in Kashmir. These cases were going under treatment at SMHS, SKIMS, JVC,” she said.
“This revelation underscores the need for heightened vigilance and preventive measures in the Jammu region to curb the spread of the disease,” she said.
Dr Sameena said that the presence of travel-related cases in Kashmir emphasizes the importance of individuals taking precautions when traveling to dengue-endemic areas and being aware of the risks associated with the disease.
“Dengue is primarily transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes, and travellers should take steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites, such as using insect repellents and wearing protective clothing,” Officials said.