68 cases under KVIB, REGP approved for employment generation

The DC gave approval to clear 68 cases under the Jammu and Kashmir Rural Employment Generation programme (JKREGP) thereby providing loan amounting to several crores for eligible beneficiaries of the district to set up income generation units. Earlier, the District Officer, KVIB Shopian, Ahmadullah Malik submitted 97 proposals for consideration of financial assistance from different banks to unemployed youth of the district for setting up of income generating units including manufacturing and establishment of small units of Dairy, Sheep, Poultry, Kiryana, Pesticides, grocery stores, Readymade garments and transport, etc.