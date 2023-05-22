68 cases under KVIB, REGP approved for employment generation

Shopian, May 22: A meeting of the District Level Task Force Committee (DLTFC) was held today at District Administrative Complex Arhama, here under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Faz Lul Haseeb.
The DC gave approval to clear 68 cases under the Jammu and Kashmir Rural Employment Generation programme (JKREGP) thereby providing loan amounting to several crores for eligible beneficiaries of the district to set up income generation units. Earlier, the District Officer, KVIB Shopian, Ahmadullah Malik submitted 97 proposals for consideration of financial assistance from different banks to unemployed youth of the district for setting up of income generating units including manufacturing and establishment of small units of Dairy, Sheep, Poultry, Kiryana, Pesticides, grocery stores, Readymade garments and transport, etc.
The committee screened and scrutinized all the cases and approved 68 cases for credit linkage through financial institutions after thorough analysis of physical and financial viability of proposed projects and the entrepreneurial skills of the applicants. The units are expected to generate employment opportunities for over 300 youth in the district. Among others, Lead District Manager, Shopian; Director RESTI, Shopian; Cluster Head J&K Bank, besides representatives of concerned departments attended the meeting.