68755 left-out households in J&K brought under PDS ambit

Srinagar: The Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) in J&K has, during the financial year 2021-22, brought a whopping 68755 households under the ambit of the National Food Security Scheme.

“This is the outcome of the extensive exercise launched by the Department last year to bring all the deserving left-out households and beneficiaries, under the ambit of the Public Distribution System,” a spokesman of the FCS&CA said.

He said out of 68755 households added during 2021-22, 3780 have been registered under Antyodaya Anna Yojana category (AAY) and 64975 under Priority Household Category (PHH).

The spokesman said that through a recent communication, FCS&CA Department has once again requested the Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir divisions to initiate an appropriate exercise at the District-Level, in coordination with FCS&CA Department, to include the left-out eligible households/beneficiaries, if any, in PDS network, in light of the criteria notified by the FCS&CA Department and TPDS Control Order-2015, issued by the Government of India.

He said the fresh request was made to the Divisional Commissioners in order to ensure that no deserving beneficiaries or households remain outside ambit of PDS network.