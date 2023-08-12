7 Anantnag Panchayats declared ‘NashaMukt’

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the sarpanches of these panchayats were felicitated in a function presided over by Deputy Commissioner AnantnagSyeedFakhrudin Hamid.

The DC Anantnag thanked all the residents of these panchayats for their support and cooperation.

He said that these panchayats fulfilled all the criteria setup for declaring a panchayat or a municipality as ‘NashaMukt’.