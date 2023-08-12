7 Anantnag Panchayats declared ‘NashaMukt’

Anantnag, Aug 12: Seven panchayats of Chitergul-C, Sofipora, Lehandajan, Ganeshpora, Badigam, Shairgund, and Khairbugh were declared as ‘NashaMukt’ on Saturday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the sarpanches of these panchayats were felicitated in a function presided over by Deputy Commissioner AnantnagSyeedFakhrudin Hamid.
The DC Anantnag thanked all the residents of these panchayats for their support and cooperation.
He said that these panchayats fulfilled all the criteria setup for declaring a panchayat or a municipality as ‘NashaMukt’.
Hamid said that more panchayats would be declared ‘NashaMukt’ in the coming days and the administration’s goal was to eradicate the menace from the district completely and support from the general public in this regard was needed.
He delved on the issues of drug menace and highlighted the role of parents, teachers, and civil society alongside law enforcement agencies for curbing the menace.
District Development Council Anantnag members also participated in the event.
Stalls were also installed by all the line departments displaying schemes and activities carried out by the departments, which were inspected by the DC at the onset of the event.
Special lectures imparting awareness about drug abuse were delivered by the guests.
On the sideline of the event, the DC distributed sanction letters to the beneficiaries under JKREGP and PMEGP.
He also handed over a cheque of Rs 4,39,85,000 as per bank loan sanctioned among which 62 were PMEGP cases and 16 were JKREGP cases.
Hamid said that under the Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha, the Anantnag district administration was committed for upliftment of marginalised sections of the society by empowering them and reaching the last person in the line, ensuring development of all.