7-day NSS camp concludes

Ganderbal, Mar 29: The seven-day National Service Scheme (NSS) camp of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) held under G-20 University connect, concluded with an interactive lecture on ‘Drug De-addiction’ held for the masses and students at Hanfia Model Secondary School, Gundirahman here Wednesday.
The session started with a recitation of the Holy Qur’an by Abid, from the Urdu Department.
Speaking on the occasion, Finance Officer, & Programme Coordinator-NSS, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah said the objective of holding the camp is to educate the school children and public. He said the university will hold additional sensitisation programmes for students and masses under NSS.
Dr. Saima Rafiq Baba from Health Centre talked about the side effects of drug abuse and the need for Drug De-addiction. “If you end up taking one wrong step in your life (consuming drugs), you end up doing that repeatedly. This disturbs your entire life and also affects your family,” Dr. Saima added.
Programme Officer NSS Dinesh Kumar K, advised the students to discuss their issues with their parents and families rather than seeking support from their immature peers.
Dr. Nusrat Jabeen, NSS Officer, thanked the speaker for joining the outreach programme. Programme Officer NSS Dr. Mzamil Shah, gave valuable information regarding the adverse effects of drug abuse on the physical, mental and social health of people.
School Principal Abdul Majid Lone thanked the CUK for holding the camp. He said the interactions of school students with university students will broaden their studies and future prospects. Vice-Principal Mr. Junaid Ahmad Tantray and staffers were also present on the occasion.